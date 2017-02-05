Economy
February 5, 2017 11:37 am
Updated: February 5, 2017 1:23 pm

Urgences-Santé paramedics begin strike in Montreal and Laval

By La Presse Canadienne La Presse Canadienne

Approximately 960 paramedics working for Urgences-Santé from Montreal and Laval have begun to strike Sunday, February 5, 2017.

A A

Approximately 960 paramedics working for Urgences-Santé from Montreal and Laval have begun to strike Sunday morning.

Picket lines went up at around 6 a.m.

Workers will still have to provide essential services, meaning that the strike will primarily affect administrative services.

READ MORE: Urgences-Santé paramedics agree to end pressure tactics

It’s been almost two years since the paramedics have been without a work contract.

The disputed issues include salaries, work and pension plan.

		

	

				
	



			

			

				
            

		

			
										Global News
								
		
		
			

    		

			© 2017 La Presse Canadienne		

				

			
				 Report an error
			
		

	


                   
                    
					
						

	
		
 
					
					
                    


                        
Laval

                                
Laval paramedic

                                
Montreal paramedic

                                
Paramedic

                                
paramedic strike

                                
Urgences Sante

                                
Urgences-Santé strike

            

                        


							
		

				
				
				

					Editor's Picks
					
				


				

										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
										
										
						
									

		

		
		
					                

            

			
            			
			
			

		

			
 FLYERS 

	





	

		 More Weekly Flyers 
	

			

		
	




			 					

						

							

								
Comments

							

						
					
							

					
	
													
			 
		

	

	
	

    
	

							
										Global News