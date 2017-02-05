Urgences-Santé paramedics begin strike in Montreal and Laval
Approximately 960 paramedics working for Urgences-Santé from Montreal and Laval have begun to strike Sunday morning.
Picket lines went up at around 6 a.m.
Workers will still have to provide essential services, meaning that the strike will primarily affect administrative services.
It’s been almost two years since the paramedics have been without a work contract.
The disputed issues include salaries, work and pension plan.
