Urgences-Santé paramedics begin strike in Montreal and Laval

Approximately 960 paramedics working for Urgences-Santé from Montreal and Laval have begun to strike Sunday morning.

Picket lines went up at around 6 a.m.

Workers will still have to provide essential services, meaning that the strike will primarily affect administrative services.

READ MORE: Urgences-Santé paramedics agree to end pressure tactics

It’s been almost two years since the paramedics have been without a work contract.

The disputed issues include salaries, work and pension plan.