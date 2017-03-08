March Madness to support launch of Okanagan College basketball teams

For sports fans, it needs no introduction. March Madness pits NCAA college basketball teams against each other, in a single-game elimination tournament until a national champion is crowned.

It’s one of the most famous sporting events in the United States with plenty of big betting to go with it.

Okanagan College is hosting its own March Madness pool to raise money for the launch of its men’s and women’s basketball program.

The March Madness NCAA Bracket Party is underway Mar. 16, but if you want to take part you have to purchase your ticket by Mar. 13. The event is taking place at Okanagan College’s KLO campus restaurant.

All the money raised will go towards uniforms, equipment, gym rentals, travel costs and accommodations.