Okanagan college bounces into new year

Exciting times for Okanagan College following the announcement Tuesday that it’s launching men’s and women’s collegiate basketball teams.

The college is teaming up with the Kelowna Basketball Society and the teams will be competing under the Okanagan College Coyotes brand.

“This is a unique model we have at Okanagan College. We have a society that wants to put a high-performance team on the court in Okanagan College’s name,” college president Jim Hamilton said. “So it’s a little different than most schools. So the society puts together the team and we come to an agreement that allows our students to play on that team and ultimately they do want to get into pacwest but there will be a road to go to get there which will involve exhibition play and so on.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the Society will cover all operating costs associated with the teams.