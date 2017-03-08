Photos released of ‘person of interest’ after Edmonton apartment fire deemed arson

Police hope surveillance pictures will help identify a woman they are calling a person of interest in an investigation into a west Edmonton apartment fire last month.

The woman is described as being in her 40s, about 5’11” tall with a thin build. The pictures appear to show the woman carrying a pink or purple backpack.

Fire broke out in an apartment suite in the Westridge Estates B apartment complex in the area of 76 Avenue and 112 Street the morning of Thursday, Feb. 16.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was deliberately set. Damages were pegged at about $5.5 million.

Police are looking to speak with the woman in the surveillance pictures. They believe she may have more information about the fire.

Anyone who may recognize the woman is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.