Time to remove ice fishing shelters from Saskatchewan lakes

Ice fishing season is winding down in Saskatchewan and with that comes a reminder from the government to remove fishing shelters.

All fishing shelters south of Highway 16 must be removed by March 15, while those north of the highway must be removed by March 31.

Shelters that aren’t removed can pose a danger to boaters, water-skiers and others who use lakes, according to government officials.

Pieces from the huts can also wash up on shore, which could cause environmental hazards.

Owners who don’t remove their shelters and litter may be prosecuted and their structure and contents removed and confiscated.

Shelters can be stored above the high-water mark and must have the owner’s complete name, address and phone number outside in legible letters at least 2.5 centimetres high.

Ice fishing season officially ends on March 31 in southern and central Saskatchewan and on April 15 in the northern regions.