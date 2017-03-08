Concerns stall plans to record closed-door debates by London council

London city council’s plan to start recording closed-door debates has been put on hold.

Members of council gave the go-ahead for the plan last fall, and the Corporate Services Committee was set to give its approval on Tuesday but the motion was defeated lost on a tied vote.

Councillors Josh Morgan and Tanya Park voted in favour of the plan, while Deputy Mayor Paul Hubert and Coun. Harold Usher voted against it. Coun. Jesse Helmer was absent.

The recordings would provide a detailed account of what was said in such a meeting if the Ontario Ombudsman was ever called to investigate council.

The plan stalled over concerns reports of the confidential meetings could be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests, and be made public.

The matter will go to full council in two weeks.