Shynkaruk scores OT winner as Saskatoon Blades down Red Deer Rebels 2-1

Jesse Shynkaruk scored the winner 4:43 into overtime to lead the Saskatoon Blades over the Red Deer Rebels 2-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Shynkaruk also opened the scoring on a power play 1:12 into the first period for the Blades (26-31-9).

Evan Polei had the lone goal for Red Deer (26-28-12).

The win moves the Blades into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, one point up on the Calgary Hitmen, who have a game in hand.

The Blades and the Hitmen meet Wednesday in Calgary.

In other action involving Saskatchewan teams, Tyler Steenbergen scored his 47th goal of the season as the Swift Current Broncos doubled up the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2.

Steenbergen’s goal – his 82nd point in 65 games – broke a 2-2 tie 19:02 into the third period.

Ryley Lindgren added an empty-net goal 40 seconds later for the Swift Current (35-20-11), which extended its win streak to five games. Lane Pederson and Kaden Elder also scored.

Parker Kelly had both goals for the Raiders (18-42-7).

Broncos goaltender Jordan Papirny stopped 33 shots. Ian Scott started for Prince Albert, allowing three goals on 33 shots through 55:14 and Nicholas Sanders stopped both shots he faced the rest of the way.

