Dog rescued from Thailand’s dog meat trade goes missing in Burnaby

A dog rescue group is searching for a missing dog in Burnaby.

Sandy was rescued from the dog meat trade in Thailand by the Soi Dog Foundation, a Thai volunteer organization dedicated to saving canines in peril.

“She was rescued from a terrible cage and brought through to Canada,” Marie Halfnights of Soi Dog Canada said.

Soi Dog had arranged to transport Sandy from Thailand to Alberta where they had found her a forever home.

READ MORE: Dogs rescued from dog meat trade in Asia coming to BC

Sandy was only supposed to spend one night in B.C. before heading to Alberta, but she escaped from her temporary foster home and has now been on the run for 10 days.

“She’s very scared, very skittish, it’s unlikely that she will approach you,” Halfnights said. “She’s definitely in survival mode … her main focus is staying alive and, in her past experience, people are scary so she just doesn’t know that we’re all trying to help her.”

The group is hopeful they’ll be able to set a humane trap for Sandy once they have confirmed sightings.

Anyone who sees Sandy should visit the group’s Facebook page or contact the phone numbers printed on the poster below.

-With files from Negar Mojtahedi