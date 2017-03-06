Quebec judge rules statements admissible at terrorism-related trial

A judge has ruled that statements made by a Quebec man during an elaborate RCMP sting are admissible at his trial on terrorism-related charges.

Ismael Habib, 29, is accused of wanting to join up with the Islamic State in Syria.

His lawyer had argued that 22 elaborate scenarios hatched by federal authorities constituted a Mr. Big operation.

READ MORE: RCMP agent goes over sting operation against Quebecer facing terror charge

Canada’s highest court ruled in 2014 that such operations tend to produce unreliable evidence because of threats and are acceptable only under strict guidelines.

Quebec Court judge Serge Delisle ruled Monday there was no coercion by police in obtaining Habib’s statements.

READ MORE: Quebec terror trial hears arguments over admissibility of confession

The RCMP operation involved a fictitious crime organization that pretended it could make counterfeit passports and smuggle people out of Canada.

Habib’s trial has heard he expressed his wish to travel to Syria and join up with the Islamic State.