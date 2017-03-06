Crime
March 6, 2017 12:00 pm

Quebec judge rules statements admissible at terrorism-related trial

By The Canadian Press

A judge has ruled that statements made by a Quebec man during an elaborate RCMP sting are admissible at his trial on terrorism-related charges, Monday, March 6, 2017.

Court sketch
A A

A judge has ruled that statements made by a Quebec man during an elaborate RCMP sting are admissible at his trial on terrorism-related charges.

Ismael Habib, 29, is accused of wanting to join up with the Islamic State in Syria.

His lawyer had argued that 22 elaborate scenarios hatched by federal authorities constituted a Mr. Big operation.

Story continues below

READ MORE: RCMP agent goes over sting operation against Quebecer facing terror charge

Canada’s highest court ruled in 2014 that such operations tend to produce unreliable evidence because of threats and are acceptable only under strict guidelines.

Quebec Court judge Serge Delisle ruled Monday there was no coercion by police in obtaining Habib’s statements.

READ MORE: Quebec terror trial hears arguments over admissibility of confession

The RCMP operation involved a fictitious crime organization that pretended it could make counterfeit passports and smuggle people out of Canada.

Habib’s trial has heard he expressed his wish to travel to Syria and join up with the Islamic State.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Islamic State
Ismael Habib
Mr. Big Operation
Quebec court
RCMP
Serge Delisle
Syria

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News