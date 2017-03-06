Heavy snow and wind: Major winter storm impacting most of Manitoba

WINNIPEG — The majority of Manitoba will be impacted by a major winter storm bringing heavy snow, very strong winds and a little rain.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in for most of the the province Monday morning.

Starting later Monday, into the evening and into Tuesday, heavy snow combined with strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h will create near zero visibility in southwestern Manitoba. According to Environment Canada, snow totals in the extreme southwest corner around Melita and Virden will likely be near 10-15 centimetres by Tuesday morning. In the Dauphin area, snow accumulations could be as much as 20-35 centimetres.

Further north, snow totals will be even higher. From Flin Flon towards Churchill, the areas could see as much as 60 centimetres by Wednesday morning. Generally, accumulations up north in warning areas will be around 25 centimetres.

The impact of this weather system will not be solely for Manitoba. Parts of Saskatchewan and Nunavut also have warnings in place for this system.

Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba will be escaping the worst of the storm. Showers are expected in Winnipeg Monday, changing to snow overnight. Snow in Winnipeg will likely be around two to four cm Monday evening with periods of snow and localized blowing snow possible Tuesday.

Blizzard warning areas include

Melita- Boissevain- Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Virdin- Souris

Minnedosa- Riding Mountain National Park

Dauphin- Russell- Roblin- Winnipegosis

Ste. Rose- McCreary- Alonsa- Gladstone

Tadoule Lake

York

Churchill

Winter storm warning areas include

Flin Flon- Cranberry Portage- Snow Lake

Gran Rapids- Waterhen

Lynn Lake- Leaf Rapids- Pukatawagan

Norway House- Cross Lake- Wabowden

Swan River- Duck Mountain- Porcupine Provincial Forest

The Pas- Wanless- Westray- Clearwater Lake Provincial Park

Thompson- Nelson House- Split Lake