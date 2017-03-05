Edmonton Collector Con delivering the goods to comic and toy enthusiasts

Edmontonians with a love for collecting toys and comics were in heaven this weekend.

The Italian Cultural Centre was full of enthusiastic comic and toy collectors Sunday for the Edmonton Collector Con.

The event featured more than 50 vendors selling toys, comics and other pop culture collectibles such as video games, movie memorabilia and original art.

“We’re a toy and comic book show in the old school way, so all the best pop culture collectibles: high-grade, vintage comic books, old toys, new toys, new comic books, anything that you’re looking for in the toy and comic realm, we’ve got,” Edmonton Collector Con organizer Shane Turgeon said.

Turgeon said the event has grown because of the growing popularity of pop culture.

“It’s always a packed attendance and we’re just a collectible show. When we start looking at all of the other avenues of pop culture, it’s just growing and growing and growing,” Turgeon said.

Among the most sought after items at the event were vintage comics and key comic book issues, Turgeon said.

“Any of the first appearance issues of some of the big movie star superheros that are out these days from the Avengers movies and things like that, people are really after.”

The Edmonton Collector Con happens three times a year.