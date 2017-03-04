Spin4Kids fundraiser aims to help kids with special needs get physically active

Edmontonians joined thousands of Canadians across the country Saturday in a fundraiser for children with special needs.

Edmonton was one of 65 communities across Canada that took part in the Spin4Kids fitness fundraiser.

The event raises money for the GoodLife4Kids School Program and the GoodLife Kids Grant Program.

The GoodLife Kids Grant Program provides funding for programs that offer physical activity for kids with special needs. Last year, 76 organizations received grants of up to $10,000 through the program.

“Today, we’re presenting a few different cheques for $26,500 for a couple different organizations in Edmonton like Alberta Autism Services, Edmonton Autism and the Steadward Centre at the UofA,” GoodLife Fitness general manager Anthony Webber said.

“We’re giving some money to them that help fund their programs that help kids with special needs get active.”

The GoodLife4Kids School Program is a partnership program with local teachers helping to teach fitness skills to Grade 4 students at no cost to schools. In 2016, the program reached 3,500 kids, with the program’s coaches providing 3,000 hours of fitness.

Anyone was welcome to participate in the fundraiser as an individual or as part of a team of up to eight people. Participants did their own fundraising before Saturday to help the cause.

The goal this year was to raise $1.2 million nation-wide.