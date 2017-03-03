Feds chip in funds for Fort Edmonton Park year-round expansion

Details have been confirmed for a $165-million expansion to Fort Edmonton Park. Ottawa will invest $47.8 million as the popular river valley attraction moves to year-round operation.

Three main projects will be going on. One will be the creation of the Indigenous Peoples Experience, which be a new pavilion to showcase First Nations and Métis Nation cultural heritage.

There will also be camps, trails, classrooms and an outdoor amphitheatre.

READ MORE: Fort Edmonton Park construction could cause lengthy closure

The 1920s-styled midway will add several new attractions including a roller-coaster, a maze and a revue theatre.

The whole entrance will also be redone, with a front admission area that will allow for improved visitor services and shopping.

READ MORE: Alberta budget 2016: What’s in it for Edmonton?

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi was on hand Friday to confirm the more than $47 million in funding for the park expansion. Half-a-million dollars was previously announced under the Canada 150 Fund.

READ MORE: Fort Edmonton Park to expand to year-round operation

There’s already $33.5 million from the province that was announced previously, which included the expansion of the Hotel Selkirk.

READ MORE: $45M expansion at Fort Edmonton will tell First Nations story

The city confirmed a $72.6-million investment, bringing the total of the expansion of Fort Edmonton Park to $165 million.

“We appreciate the government of Canada’s funding commitment, which will allow us to move a project forward that honours Edmonton’s past, present and future including our journey in reconciliation,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “The results of this funding will help us create jobs while also enhancing visitors’ cultural experiences and tourism development in our province.”

The Fort Edmonton Foundation has committed to raising $10 million for the project.

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall 2017 with completion by 2020.

“Cultural institutions like this incredible living museum bring people together, sparking curiosity, encouraging tourism and connecting community members,” Sohi said. “This funding will support Fort Edmonton Park in celebrating this city — and Canada’s — diverse heritage and creativity, including the experiences of local First Nations and Métis people. Investments like these will build the Canada of the 21st Century and promote economic development that will help the middle class grow and prosper.”