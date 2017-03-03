Mumps outbreak continues to climb in Manitoba: province

The number of Manitobans who have been sick with mumps over the last six months continues to grow.

In Manitoba, 184 cases have been confirmed between Sept. 1, 2016 and March 2, according to the province’s health officials.

“While initially the majority of cases were University students between 18 to 29 years of age, living in Winnipeg, or involved with or participate in sports, mumps cases are now being seen in all ages and throughout Manitoba,” provincial officials stated on the Manitoba Health website.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection. It has an incubation period of about two weeks. It spreads through saliva or mucus, usually from coughing, sneezing or talking, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After that, the symptoms will kick in: fever, headache or earache, tiredness, sore muscles, dry mouth, and the trademark puffy cheeks and neck. This is known as parotitis.

On Feb. 24, the province sent out a letter to schools and daycares across Manitoba saying the infection has been spreading among children.

“Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living would like to ensure that all parents and guardians are aware of the situation and know how to recognize the symptoms of mumps, understand how to prevent its spread and know what to do if they suspect they or their children may be infected with the mumps virus,” the letter stated.

Mumps prevention

To reduce the spread of mumps, the province recommends:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid sharing drinking glasses or eating utensils.

Cover coughs and sneezes with your forearm or a tissue.

Stay at home when sick.

With files from Carmen Chai