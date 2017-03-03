Crime
March 3, 2017 7:58 am

Shots fired into northeast Calgary home

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela / Global News
Calgary police are investigating a shooting incident at a home in Redstone early Friday morning.

Officerfs were called to the 100 block of Redstone Avenue N.E. at about 3:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a home with several bullet holes in it and shell casings on the ground.

No one was injured.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to know if the incident was random or targeted.

 

