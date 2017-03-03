Shots fired into northeast Calgary home

Calgary police are investigating a shooting incident at a home in Redstone early Friday morning.

Officerfs were called to the 100 block of Redstone Avenue N.E. at about 3:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a home with several bullet holes in it and shell casings on the ground.

No one was injured.

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to know if the incident was random or targeted.