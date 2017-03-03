Police investigate fatal train crash in Lambton County

Lambton County OPP is investigating a fatal early morning crash between a train and a pedestrian.

According to police, it was just after 12 a.m. Friday when officers were dispatched to the area of Nauvoo Rd. in Watford to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a freight train.

The lone pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision. The victim has not yet been identified.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators were also on scene to assist with the investigation.

Lambton OPP has asked anyone with information regarding the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or 519-882-1011.