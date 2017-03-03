New Canadian device could detect concealed weapons with radar

It scans and delivers warnings in real time, and it can help make you feel safer. A new weapons detection system out of Canada has the potential to keep armed assailants at bay.

Created in Canada, Patriot One is billed as delivering an extra piece of security since its technology can scan for concealed weapons.

“Using radar and machine-learning algorithms that interpret the signal that comes back, every metallic object they’re carrying will resonate with a very distinct frequency and the system has been trained to register the signature of different types of weapons,” said Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies.

This technology can be employed in many different spaces including nightclubs, malls and airports – all very public areas. But those with the company say there are no privacy concerns.

“No image is retained. There is no privacy concerns whatsoever with respect to it. There’s no data that’s being retained, it’s simply detecting items on an individual,” said John Gillies, retired assistant director of CSIS.

An incident like the Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016, is an example of why technology like this is needed, according to those in the nightclub industry.

“You can never stop being vigilant, you can never stop changing your tactics,” said Curtis Robinson, chair of the Barwatch program. “So, anything like this would be of interest.”

“There are a lot of guns out there. We’re all familiar with the gang problem in the Lower Mainland, and Canada is not immune from the threat of terrorism,” said Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies.

The small device, about the size of a cable box, will launch this April and cost about $10,000, plus a monthly fee.

–With files from Jennifer Palma