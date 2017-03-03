IN PHOTOS: Pickup truck crashes through southeast Edmonton transit shelter

Police are investigating after a pickup truck slammed into a southeast Edmonton bus shelter Thursday evening. Luckily, police said nobody was inside when the collision occurred.

According to police, a pickup truck was parked in a parking lot by the Meadows Transit Centre at around 6 p.m. when it suddenly sped straight across 17 Street and into the bus shelter.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police said they were still investigating what caused the crash.