Passenger dies on Calgary-bound KLM flight

A disturbing incident took place on board a KLM flight that landed in Calgary Thursday afternoon.

The Netherlands-based airline confirmed to Global News that a passenger on board the plane died en route from Amsterdam to Calgary.

EMS said paramedics were called to the airport at around 1 p.m. MT for reports of a male passenger who was believed to be in some form of medical distress.

By the time the flight landed, the man had already passed away.

The investigation was turned over to the Alberta Medical Examiner’s office, which will work to determine the exact cause of death.

EMS said there did not appear to be anything suspicious.

EMS spokesperson Adam Loria said it is not unusual for paramedics to be called to the airport for reports of a person on board a Calgary-bound flight to be having medical issues, but incidents in which the person dies on board the aircraft are rare.

Loria said paramedics are also prepared to offer assistance to other people on the aircraft who may be traumatized or affected by the death, but in this case no other passengers required help.