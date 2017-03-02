Consumer
New CEO aims to improve customer experience at YYC International Airport

TONY TIGHE By Consumer Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Tony Tighe went one on one with the new CEO of YYC Calgary International Airport Bob Sartor.

Bob Sartor has been on the job running the YYC Calgary International Airport for two months.

The new CEO said he is listening to passenger feedback about the new international terminal.

One of his first jobs was to correct issues like lack of seating and poor signage in the area.

Global News reporter Tony Tighe spoke with the former president of the Forzani Group and Big Rock Brewery and he admitted his new role involved a very steep learning curve.

READ MORE: A first look at the Calgary airport’s new terminal

