March 2, 2017 1:59 pm

Manitoba government set to release 2017 budget in April

Sean Leslie By Reporter  Global News

On Thursday, Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced the date of the 2017 budget.

The Manitoba government will table their 2017 budget on April 11.

Finance Minister, Cameron Friesen announced the date alongside the co-chairs of the advisory panel on fiscal performance, the group that will be advising the province on budget decisions.

One of those co-chairs Janice MacKinnon, a former Saskatchewan finance minister, said they will focus on three key areas: controlling spending, efficiently running assets and raising revenue.

The panel said the province has a spending problem and their work will go far beyond working on the upcoming budget.

So far the government has met with the panel four times.

