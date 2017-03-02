Manitoba government set to release 2017 budget in April
The Manitoba government will table their 2017 budget on April 11.
Finance Minister, Cameron Friesen announced the date alongside the co-chairs of the advisory panel on fiscal performance, the group that will be advising the province on budget decisions.
One of those co-chairs Janice MacKinnon, a former Saskatchewan finance minister, said they will focus on three key areas: controlling spending, efficiently running assets and raising revenue.
The panel said the province has a spending problem and their work will go far beyond working on the upcoming budget.
So far the government has met with the panel four times.
