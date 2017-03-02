RCMP officer charged with manslaughter in 2015 Thompson shooting
A A
WINNIPEG – An RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Thompson.
The Independent Investigation Unit was asked to investigate after a man was killed November 21, 2015 following a pursuit and traffic stop.
The IIU said he died after an RCMP officer discharged his firearm. A woman who was also in the car suffered serious injuries.
After a 16 month investigation the police watchdog ruled there were reasonable grounds to believe criminal offences occurred.
On Wednesday Constable Abram Letkeman was charged with:
- manslaughter;
- criminal negligence causing death;
- reckless discharge of a firearm;
- criminal negligence causing bodily harm;
- dangerous driving causing bodily harm;
- dangerous driving
Const. Letkeman has been released on bail. His next court appearance is March 31.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.