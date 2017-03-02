RCMP officer charged with manslaughter in 2015 Thompson shooting

WINNIPEG – An RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Thompson.

The Independent Investigation Unit was asked to investigate after a man was killed November 21, 2015 following a pursuit and traffic stop.

The IIU said he died after an RCMP officer discharged his firearm. A woman who was also in the car suffered serious injuries.

After a 16 month investigation the police watchdog ruled there were reasonable grounds to believe criminal offences occurred.

On Wednesday Constable Abram Letkeman was charged with:

manslaughter;

criminal negligence causing death;

reckless discharge of a firearm;

criminal negligence causing bodily harm;

dangerous driving causing bodily harm;

dangerous driving

Const. Letkeman has been released on bail. His next court appearance is March 31.