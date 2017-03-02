Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball set for Final Four

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team is no stranger to the Final Four.

This will be their sixth trip in the last eight seasons dating back to 2010 when the Dogs won their only national championship.

But getting there is only half the battle.

In fact the Huskies have just one conference banner – from that magical 2010 season.

Since then they’ve lost twice in the Canada West final and twice in the semis.

Both of those semifinal defeats came at the hands of the Alberta Golden Bears, the same team they’ll face on Friday in Calgary.

The teams split a pair of regular season meetings in Saskatoon but there’s a lot more at stake this time.

“I really like the way this team has come together in the second half. We’ve played all of the top teams and we know that we can compete with those guys, we’ve taken some games off them,” fourth-year point guard Alex Unruh said.

“I feel like we’re in a pretty good position, where we want to be, to be able to move onto nationals.”

The Huskies enter the Final Four as the ninth-ranked team in the county and as the number two seed in the tournament.

The top two teams will advance to the U Sports Final 8 taking place from March 9-12 in Halifax.