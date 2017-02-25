U of S Huskies Advance to Final Four with 78-69 Win Over UFV Cascades

In a sudden death match up, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies defeated the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades 78-69 in game three of the Canada West basketball quarterfinals.

Second year Sabine Dukate and rookie Summer Masikewich both lead the Huskies scoring with 19 points each, while Megan Ahlstrom also had an impressive 18 point outing, shooting over 50%.

The Huskies will now advance to the Canada West Final Four, which they will host on Ron and Jane Graham Court at the PAC next weekend. This is Saskatchewan’s fourth straight appearance, and second year running facing the Alberta Panda’s in the semi-finals.