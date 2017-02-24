Mixed results for Saskatchewan Huskies hoops in Game 2 of playoffs

One Saskatchewan Huskies basketball team completed a sweep of its Canada West quarterfinal series on Friday while the other will have to play a third and deciding game.

After beating the Fraser Valley Cascades handily in the series opener the Huskies women faltered in Game 2, falling 74-62. The Dogs mustered just 24 first-half points a night after scoring 25 in the opening quarter alone.

Second-year guard Sabine Dukate led the Huskies with 21 points in a losing effort. Four UFV starters hit double digits on the scoresheet with Kayli Sartori’s 19 leading the way. The teams will meet again Saturday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Canada West Final Four.

The Huskies men will play in the Final Four after beating the Winnipeg Wesmen 88-77 one night after earning a nail-biting one-point victory.

The Dogs raced out to a 31-8 lead after one quarter thanks to an impressive display of long-range shooting. Saskatchewan made seven of nine three-point attempts in the quarter and looked to be cruising to victory but the Wesmen never gave up, battling all the way back to within one point in the fourth quarter before the Huskies pulled away late.

Fourth-year forward Shane Osayande recorded his second straight double-double with 21 points and 19 rebounds, both game highs, while fourth-year point guard Alex Unruh poured in 20 points. Saskatchewan will now travel to Calgary next week for the Final Four.