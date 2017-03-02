Rollover
March 2, 2017 7:59 am

Two men hospitalized after rollover on Canyon Meadows Drive

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

Rollover on Canyon Meadows Drive in Calgary - March 1, 2017

A single-vehicle rollover on Canyon Meadows drive at the Macleod Trail overpass Wednesday night sent two men to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services said one man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, and the other is in serious condition.

Both men are in their 30s.

The Calgary police traffic reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.

 

