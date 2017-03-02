Two men hospitalized after rollover on Canyon Meadows Drive
A single-vehicle rollover on Canyon Meadows drive at the Macleod Trail overpass Wednesday night sent two men to hospital with serious injuries.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services said one man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, and the other is in serious condition.
Both men are in their 30s.
The Calgary police traffic reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.
