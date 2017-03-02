Man exits speeding SUV only to sustain head injury fleeing scene

SALMON ARM, B.C. – RCMP are attempting to get the whole story from an Alberta man who survived exiting a speeding SUV on the Trans Canada Highway Tuesday evening.

While the fall from the vehicle knocked him unconscious, he managed to wake up and attempt to flee the scene, according to police.

RCMP estimate the SUV was travelling between 80 or 90 km/hr.

But as the man fled down the hill beside Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm, he tripped and hit his head on a vehicle parked at the side of the road.

The injury has left him unable to speak to RCMP, according to Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The blue SUV the man was riding in continued down the highway after he fell out, West said.

“Local police would like to speak to this driver,” West said.