Albertans fed up of being taken for granted: Prime Minister Trudeau

CALGARY – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has worked hard in the last year to show Albertans that it is listening to their concerns.

Trudeau says the Liberals adjusted employment benefits for hard-hit resource workers, invested in infrastructure and approved an oil pipeline to new markets.

The prime minister was speaking in Calgary where two federal byelections will be held in April.

He said the previous government said it supported Alberta and the oilsands, but was unable to get a pipeline built to any ports.

He said the Conservatives talk a good game, but it’s “all hat and no cattle.”

Trudeau said no one expected the Liberals to win two seats in Calgary in the 2015 federal election, and his party’s candidates have worked hard to show the Liberals will not write off any part of the country.