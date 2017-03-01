Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rona Ambrose campaigning in Calgary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will spend Wednesday in Calgary, drumming up Liberal support for two byelection candidates.
The prime minister will visit Haley Brown in the riding of Calgary-Midnapore, and Scott Forsyth in Calgary-Heritage.
The seats became vacant with the departures of former prime minister Stephen Harper and former cabinet minister Jason Kenney.
Trudeau will join Brown and Forsyth at a Liberal rally Wednesday night.
Not to be outdone, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will also be campaigning in Calgary Wednesday, to bolster support for the Tory candidates, Bob Benzen (Calgary-Heritage) and Stephanie Kusie (Calgary-Midnapore).
The byelections will be held April 3.
