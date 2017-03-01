SGI to review data on photo radar pilot program in Sask.

After two years, Saskatchewan’s photo radar program to catch speeders will be coming to an end next week.

However, the speed cameras aren’t going anywhere just yet. SGI will be reviewing the data to decide whether to keep them activated.

“We’ll be looking at things like violation data, speed data through those zones, crash statistics and also be doing a cost benefit analysis,” SGI media relations manager Tyler McMurchy said.

During the pilot project, between Mar. 8, 2015 to Jan. 31, 2017, total revenue from the pilot program brought in about $20 million.

Of that, $4.9 million goes to the Victims of Crime fund. Another $4.6 million is retained by the province for administration and collection costs. Total SGI expenses will draw another $5.2 million.

The remaining $4.9 million for traffic safety initiatives by the cities of Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

Some criticism of the program say the cameras are a cash grab. However, SGI said that’s not the case and the program is to calm traffic and improve safety.

“Photo speed enforcement is not about revenue. In fact, we would be happy if we didn’t issue a single ticket. It’s about improving safety,” McMurchy said.

Regina police will also be reviewing the data. Traffic unit Sgt. Ian Barr said he has seen driver behaviour improve over the years.

”I think I can say that it has influenced driver behaviour to slow people down…I have seen people slow down when they approach the site for the photo radars so I know it does have an effect,” Barr said.

In January alone, photo radar caught more than 4,000 speeders on Saskatchewan highways.

Less than one percent of drivers passing through the photo radar were violators.

“That’s the first time it’s happened… That’s never happened before. It was very encouraging and a little suprising actually,” McMurchy said.

No firm date on when a report will be releaved but SGI said it is expected soon.