Lifestyle
March 1, 2017 6:13 pm
Updated: March 1, 2017 6:15 pm

Rhode Island bill wants welfare of domestic pets to be factored into divorce cases

By Staff The Associated Press
Quentin Jones / Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images
A A

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require judges to take the best interests of domestic pets into account when deciding who gets custody in a divorce.

Story continues below

Democratic state Rep. Charlene Lima told The Providence Journal on Tuesday that pets are a big part of people’s families, and a judge should make the best decision for the welfare of the animal.

READ MORE: Should pets be considered children or property?

Pets are considered property under the current Rhode Island divorce law. The newspaper reports that Alaska became the first state this year to add a law considering the interest of pets in divorces.

Lima sponsored a bill that was passed last year allowing Rhode Island restaurants with outdoor dining areas to accommodate patrons and their dogs.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
are pets property
divorce pet custody
divorce who gets pets
pet custody divorce
pets divorce
pets divorce cases
pets divorces
Rhode Island divorce bill
Rhode Island pets divorce

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News