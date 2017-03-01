Habitat for Humanity Manitoba helping to bring clean water to remote Ontario community

A remote Ontario community is getting easier access to drinking water thanks to a project Habitat for Humanity Manitoba has joined.

Pikangikum First Nation has been under a boil water advisory since 2005 and Habitat for Humanity Manitoba is helping to bring ten more homes in the community clean drinking water.

The Manitoba non-profit is teaming up with Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) during the second phase of a project in Pikangikum, according to a news release Wednesday.

The project was started by an organization known as the Pikangikum First Nation Working Group with the goal to bring clean drinking water to ten homes in the remote community.

PWRDF joined the project in 2012, and the first phase was completed by 2013, giving ten homes a cistern for potable water and a tank for waste water.

The second phase of the project is expected to see larger tanks installed – nearly double the size – that will not need to be refilled as often.

“Each year HFH Manitoba is committed to provide its design, project planning, construction and logistics skills to work on a project on reserve in our catchment area, to help improve the quality of life for those living there,” HFH Manitoba’s chief executive officer Sandy Hopkins said in a release. “Pikangikum is a perfect example of people living in difficult conditions who can benefit from the expertise resident in our Affiliate.”