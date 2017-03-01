From refugee to Canadian citizen: a Ugandan tells the story of his 1972 journey to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — With the recent influx of asylum seekers in Canada, a former Ugandan refugee recalls his journey of survival to Canada in 1972 after being kicked out of his home by a brutal dictator.

In 1971, African Dictator, Idi Amin took control of Uganda in a military coup, and in 1972 he ordered the expulsion of anyone who was of Asian decent. Canada then opened its doors to its first major resettlement of non-European refugees after the dictator gave Ugandan Asians 90 days to leave the country.

Bahadurali Sumar and his family were among the nearly 8,000 Asians who were left with no other option than to leave Uganda. They left the only home they knew with not a penny to their name, and arrived in a country completely foreign to them.

He said the airport looked like a disaster and there were cars parked everywhere, because no one was allowed to sell their assets.

Sumar said they just left their belongings at home and the keys to their vehicles in the car and left to start a whole new life in a completely unknown country.

In November, 1972 the Sumar family landed in Winnipeg in the middle of winter. But, they realized it was better than remaining in Uganda where they were told they would be murdered if they stayed.

“I was scared and worried, you know. [I] didn’t know where I was and it was so cold here. First time to see snow on the ground,” Sumar said.

“It was scary.”

Sumar arrived in Winnipeg with his wife and two kids and he said he was given $400 from the Canadian government to rent a place and furnish it. Three days later he said he had a job at the Nissan dealership as a mechanic and therefore didn’t receive the $30 weekly aid other refugees were receiving after arriving in Canada from Uganda.

After a few years he borrowed $5,000 from the bank and bought his auto shop that he still owns to this day, Ali’s Auto.

Throughout his 46 years in Canada he said he’s gone from a Ugandan to a proud Canadian.

Sumar has turned his family of two children, into four children and 15 grandchildren.

When it comes to the asylum seekers making the cross over in to Canada now, Sumar said he empathizes for them but he wants to remind them one important thing about maintaining their lives in Canada.

“Work hard and be honest, and you’ll make it,” Sumar said.

A journey from Ugandan to Canadian, and from a father to a grandfather, Sumar said he was lucky to leave along with the nearly 8,000 other Asians from Uganda to start a new life in Canada.