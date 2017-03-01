Three cars damaged in DDO fire

Three cars were damaged in a fire that took place at around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO).

The fire took place in the driveway of a residence on Myconos Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, nobody was hurt in the flames and no suspect has been located.

Boisselle did note that based on the size of the flames the Montreal fire department believes an accelerant was used.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined.