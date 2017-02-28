Traffic
February 28, 2017 7:16 pm

Fire trucks surround Air Canada plane at Edmonton International Airport

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

Emergency crews approach an airplane at the Edmonton International Airport on Feb. 28, 2017.

Global One News Helicopter
A A

Multiple fire trucks could be seen surrounding an Air Canada Express plane at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, however, Global News has been unable to confirm with airline and airport officials what prompted the response.

It is not known where to the flight was coming from or going to.

The emergency crews could be seen converging on the aircraft at around 4:20 p.m.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Canada
Air Canada Express
Aircraft
Edmonton
Edmonton International Airport
EIA
Emergency crews
fire crews
passenger plane
Plane
Traffic
Travel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News