Fire trucks surround Air Canada plane at Edmonton International Airport
A A
Multiple fire trucks could be seen surrounding an Air Canada Express plane at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday afternoon, however, Global News has been unable to confirm with airline and airport officials what prompted the response.
It is not known where to the flight was coming from or going to.
The emergency crews could be seen converging on the aircraft at around 4:20 p.m.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments