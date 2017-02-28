Manitoba goalie helping to shut out childhood cancer

WINNIPEG — As a hockey goalie, Sarah Ernstberger already faces enough pressure.

But there’s a lot more riding on the ten-year-old than just saves. Sarah is helping to stop childhood cancer one puck at a time.

“I was going through the mail and saw a (donation request) letter,” the St. Andrews girl said. “I thought why don’t we raise money for cancer.”

For every goal she lets in, Sarah donates a dollar to CancerCare Manitoba. A shutout, which she has nine of, is worth five bucks. So far this season, the Northwest Eagles goalie has pledged $70.

“I don’t even have that much money,” Sarah said. “I guess I’ll take some from my dad’s bank.”

Thanks to the fundraiser, Sarah has earned a few more fans. They’ve added to the pot with their own donations, bringing the total to roughly $1,300. Among those backstopping the initiative is Sarah’s role model. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shannon Szabados will be matching her contribution.

“It kind of makes me feel bad because they’re giving up their money,” Sarah said. “But it also makes me feel good because they’re trying to help me raise money.”

A lesson in numbers and lending a hand to those in need.

“Being ten years old, unless you can directly relate to it, it might be difficult,” Sarah’s dad Ken said. “She knows more about cancer than she did before.”

Just by playing a sport she loves.

“I get to help kids get better and feel like they’re living a normal life instead of suffering,” Sarah said.

Making her a game changer both on and off the ice.