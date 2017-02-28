Winnipeg police ask for information during search for missing 11-year-old

WINNIPEG — Natasha Shorting, 11, has been missing since the weekend and Winnipeg police are concerned for her well being.

Shorting was last seen Sunday evening in Winnipeg’s downtown area.

She is described as being 5’2″, 120 pounds with a thin build, dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be wearing a black and white striped Adidas jacket, multi-coloured leggings and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts since she went missing is asked to contact the missing person’s unit at 1-204-986-6250.