Alberta Premier Rachel Notley on Washington, D.C. mission

Premier Rachel Notley will be updating Albertans on her mission to Washington, D.C.

Notley is in the U.S. capital this week to meet with political and industry leaders and members of think tanks.

She is scheduled to speak with the media Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

Notley said it’s critical to remind policy-makers in the United States that Alberta’s exports to their country are key to their economy.

READ MORE: Alberta government ‘welcomes news’ on Keystone: Notley speaks following Trump’s order

Prior to the mission, the Alberta premier held meetings with leaders of the province’s forestry, oil and gas and manufacturing sectors on the best way to make the Alberta’s case in the U.S. capital.

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100 billion in 2015. About $80.6 billion worth of goods was sent to Americans from Alberta that year.

With files from The Canadian Press