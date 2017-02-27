Politics
February 27, 2017 9:28 pm
Updated: February 27, 2017 9:29 pm

Trump’s attorney-general says there’s more violence around pot than ‘one would think’

By Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Colorado's governor condemns a potential crackdown on legalized marijuana by the Trump administration. Colorado is one of eight states, along with the District of Columbia, that allows recreational marijuana.

A A

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will try to adopt “responsible policies” for enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws and he believes violence surrounds sales of the drug in the U.S.

In a meeting with reporters Monday, Sessions said the department was reviewing an Obama administration Justice Department memo that gave states flexibility in passing marijuana laws.

Sessions says he’s heard from experts that there’s more violence around marijuana than “one would think.” He says he doesn’t think America will be a better place with “more people smoking pot.”

The comments were in keeping with remarks last week from White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said the Justice Department would step up enforcement of federal law against recreational marijuana.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

