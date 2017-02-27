Repsol Sports Centre expected to ask city to help with $120M upgrade

City-owned Repsol Sports Centre was first built across from Stampede Park in the 1980s for $25 million. It was formerly known as Lindsay Park and then the Talisman Centre.

The group that manages the facility told Global News Monday it is in need of a major overhaul that could cost as much as $120 million.

According to Repsol C.E.O. Jeff Booke, the renovation would be extensive.

“We want to expand the existing pool and dive tank. We want to add to our dry land amenities… and we want to grow the facility and enhance it for both our public users and for sport participants.”

Calgary city council has not been given an official request for funds yet.

“We don’t have the money for all of this,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said. “We’re building our four new rec. facilities – still two of them under construction in the northwest and southeast of Calgary.”

Nenshi said council would love to look at this proposal, as well as any other projects that need funding, in order to best allocate its “limited funds.”

Nenshi acknowledged Calgary is “in a real deficit of sport and recreation infrastructure throughout the city” and cited other facilities that are also in need of expansion like Vivo Centre in the northwest.

According to Booke, more than 1.5 million people use the facility every year.