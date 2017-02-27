Calgary man has warning for others after battery explodes in his pocket

A Calgary man is recovery from severe burns after an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket Friday night.

Terrance Johnson was out for dinner with his wife when, he says, a loose e-cigarette battery in his pocket shorted. He believes it came in contact with some loose change.

Johnson now has third degree burns to his leg and hand.

READ MORE: Calgary man suffers 3rd degree burns after e-cigarette battery explodes in pocket

“We had heard about the actual devices exploding but never knew the risk of the batteries. We keep thinking, ‘thank God one of our kids wasn’t standing next to him’ and we want to warn people,” Johnson’s wife, Rachel Rex told Global News.

“It was horrific and needless to say his vaping days are over.”

“I was shocked. I feel bad about the situation,” said Allan Wong, president of the United Vape Retailers Association which represents vape stores in Western Canada. He also owns Hot Shots Vapor in north east Calgary.

“I kind of knew right away what the cause of it was. Every single situation I’ve ever read – as far as this type of scenario goes – is related to the improper handling of the battery,” said Wong.

He says what happened to Johnson wasn’t isolated to e-cigarettes, but rather it’s a lithium battery issue.

Wong told Global News lithium batteries are in everything from cell phones to lap tops and cordless drills. He said when the battery comes in contact with metal, it can create a short and possibly an explosion.

“The metal will create a short and the battery will do something called venting – which is trying to dissipate the stored energy in the battery in a very rapid manner. That’s what leads to the sparking and the potential explosion of the battery, “ said Wong.

“I can’t stress this enough, that it can potentially be dangerous. You have to take proper measures and proper handling procedures with batteries, all batteries.”

The battery which was used by Johnson has warnings on its website to avoid carrying batteries in a pocket.

They suggest extra batteries should always be carried in a plastic case when they are not in their proper device. And users should be mindful to avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures.