Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills today, cool finish to February

-30 wind chills started off the day with more cool mornings to finish off February.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It’s been over two weeks since we’ve seen temperatures this cold in Saskatoon.

-33 was the lowest wind chill reading so far today as the mercury fell back to -24 around 2 a.m. under clear skies.

-30 wind chills lingered into the morning before we warmed up into mid-minus teen temperatures by noon with wind chills moderating into the -20s under mostly sunny skies.

A daytime high just into minus single digits is where we’re hoping to climb to with sunshine sticking around for the rest of the day.

Tonight

The evening will start off under mostly clear skies before some cloud cover builds in overnight into the early morning hours as we cool down toward -18 or so.

Tuesday

-25 is around what it’s expected to feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries that’ll linger into the middle of the day.

Conditions should start to clear late in the day after reaching a high around -7 degrees with wind chills in the minus teens all afternoon.

Wednesday-Friday

A few more clouds are likely to stick around on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud expected to dominate the remainder of the week thereafter.

We’ll sit in the minus teens in the morning with wind chills in the mid-minus 20s with afternoon highs into mid-minus single digits by Thursday.

A system will build into the northern prairie provinces on Friday with a kick of mild air out ahead of it that we’ll tap into on Friday, which will help warm us to and possibly even above freezing by afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

At this point, the associated cold front with that system looks like it’ll swing through late Friday into early Saturday with snow possible with partly cloudy skies in behind it and more snow likely on Sunday.

It looks as though afternoon highs will sit in mid-minus single digits with lows dropping back into minus double digits.

