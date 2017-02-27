Brent Penner, Ryan Meili not letting polls affect Saskatoon-Meewasin campaign

A dead heat in Saskatoon-Meewasin is making door knocking important for two candidates in the upcoming byelection.

Just two percentage points separate Saskatchewan Party candidate Brent Penner and Saskatchewan NDP candidate Ryan Meili in the most recent Mainstreet/Postmedia poll.

Penner has made up a lot ground since early February, where he had 23 per cent support. He is now sitting in the lead at 39 per cent.

Meili lost nine points in the poll and is now at 37 per cent support, but said he is not worried.

“Reading that poll, I think polls are far more interesting for what they influence than indicate,” Meili said.

“I don’t think this give us much of a sense than we had before other than this is a close race between the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP.”

Penner said he is not sold on polls.

“I don’t take polls too seriously. It’s a bit of a boost today, but we’re out here working hard,” Penner said.

“We realize every vote is important and we’re out here trying to earn everyone’s vote.”

Penner says a major point of his campaign has been saying no to carbon tax.

“One thing that resonate with people is the carbon tax issue. People really don’t see that as beneficial to Saskatchewan at this time,” he said.

Meili’s campaign is driven on ending cuts to healthcare, as well as education.

He added that he has heard concerns over the privatization of SaskTel.

Advance voting for the byelection goes until Feb. 28.

Byelection day is March 2.