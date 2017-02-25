Dead heat in Saskatoon-Meewasin: Mainstreet/Postmedia poll

The Saskatoon-Meewasin byelection is shaping up to be a close race.

A new poll from Mainstreet/Postmedia has the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP in a dead heat.

If the election was held today, 39 per cent would vote for Brent Penner, the Saskatchewan Party candidate, while 37 per cent would vote for the NDP’s Ryan Meili.

The Green Party’s Shawn Seyto is at five per cent and Saskatchewan Liberal Leader Darrin Lamoureux at three per cent. Another 15 per cent were undecided.

Voters in the riding head to the polls on March 2.

David Valentin, the executive vice-president of Mainstreet Research, said it has been quite the turnaround for the Saskatchewan Party.

“In our last poll, we pointed out the low results for the Saskatchewan Party were underpinned by low support among younger voters who were registering high undecided rates,” Valentin said in a statement.

“It looks like those voters have made up their minds and decided to stick with the government they know.”

However, Valentin cautioned that byelections are unpredictable due to low voter turnout.

“No result here on election day would surprise me at this point,” he said.

“Given the margin of error and by election turnout we will truly all have to wait until election night to see what happens.”

The Mainstreet/Postmedia poll of 430 voters in the riding on Feb. 23, 2017 has a margin of error of +/- 4.71 per cent 19 times out of 20.