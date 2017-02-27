Halifax police still have cash, drug exhibits unaccounted for: report

More than two dozen exhibits remain unaccounted for following a second review of an internal audit by the Halifax Regional Police (HRP).

In June 2016, a drug exhibit audit found there were 72 missing or misplaced exhibits, including cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia as well as miscellaneous non-drug items like paper receipts and computer disks.

READ MORE: Audit finds drug, money evidence missing from Halifax police storage

Following a review of the internal audit, 34 of the 72 exhibits were located, however 38 are still unaccounted for.

A new report, which will be presented to the Board of Police Commissioners Monday afternoon, says the review team believes 32 of the 38 missing exhibits (including drug and drug paraphernalia) were destroyed.

The review team believes the other six exhibits — cash amounts totaling $4,956.00 — were deposited into the HRP’s special enforcement section bank account.

The exhibits that are believed to have been destroyed are as follows:

According to the report, the review team found “no evidence to suggest exhibits were misappropriated,” however goes on to say that the “conclusion is not definitive.”

The report says a number of gaps were identified during the review process and that “significant efforts” have been made to address policy, procedure, training, quality assurance and proper documentation.

Twenty-three of 34 recommendations in last summer’s audit have now been complete, and the police department says they’re still working on the remaining 11 recommendations.

You can read the full review into the Halifax Regional Police audit here.