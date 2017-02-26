Man hospitalized after single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive
Saskatoon police were called to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on Circle Drive between 108th Street and College Drive.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The crash scene has been cleaned up and southbound traffic is flowing normally again.
Saskatoon police are investigating the collision.
