What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Final Weekend Friday

WINNIPEG — If you haven’t checked out Festival du Voyageur yet this year, it’s your last chance.

The festivities wrap up Sunday, and luckily the weather is shaping up to be more fitting of a winter festival.

While it might be the final weekend, there’s still plenty of entertainment and activities to enjoy.

Admission

Day admission to Voyageur Park:

Adult (18 years old and up): $20

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $10

4 and under: free

Voyageur 10-day pass

Adult (18 years old and up) :$34

Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13

4 and under – free

A map of the Festival du Voyageur grounds

Also highlighted on Friday, is a night of competition with a board game challenge from 8 p.m. to midnight.

FRIDAY

Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS

7:00 p.m. – William Prince

8:15 p.m. – Iskwé

9:30 p.m. – Laurence Nerbonne

10:45 p.m. – Monophonics

Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group

5:30 – Kevin Roy

7:00 p.m. – Mélisande

8:45 p.m. – Le Bal à l’Huile

10:30 p.m. – The Reverend Rambler

La Prairie Tent

7:00 p.m. – Patrick Wright Band

8:15 p.m. – The Catamounts

9:30 p.m. – Living Hour

11:00 p.m. – Sc Mira

Snow Bar Liquor Mart

7:30 p.m. – Smokebox

8:45 p.m. – Johnny Country and the Spitz

10:00 p.m. – Smokebox

11:00 p.m. – Johnny Country and the Spitz

Pembina Tent Investors Group

6:45 p.m. – Hearing Trees

8:00 p.m. – Solhounds

9:15 p.m. – Touching

10:45 p.m. – Moon Tan

Fort Gibraltor

5:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison Du Bourgeois

5:00 p.m. – Historical interpretation

8: 00 p.m. – Kitchen party

9:15 p.m. – Vothra

Université de Saint-Boniface Portage Tent

8:00 p.m. – Board Game Night

Le Canot

10:00 p.m. – Slick and the Woodticks

Voyageur Trading Post

12:00 p.m. – Le Bal à l’Huile

12:00 p.m. – Community Lunch

7: 30 p.m. – Community night and The Order of the Capote presentation

8:00 p.m. – Parazar

9:00 p.m. – Hipshake

10: 00 p.m. – Les Respectables

Relais des Pionniers

7:00 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast

Le Garage

10:00 p.m – Kong Kong

The Wood

9:00 p.m. – Mulvey Street Maniacs

Mon Ami Louis

6: 00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast

10:00 p.m. – Gary Gach (Solo)

Club St. B

9:30 p.m. – Concert and DJ

Maison Chaboillez

5:00 p.m. – Tavern de la Brigade