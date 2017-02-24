Festival du Voyageur
What to do at Festival du Voyageur: Final Weekend Friday

WINNIPEG — If you haven’t checked out Festival du Voyageur yet this year, it’s your last chance.

The festivities wrap up Sunday, and luckily the weather is shaping up to be more fitting of a winter festival.

While it might be the final weekend, there’s still plenty of entertainment and activities to enjoy.

Admission
Day admission to Voyageur Park:

Adult (18 years old and up): $20
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $10
4 and under: free

Voyageur 10-day pass

Adult (18 years old and up) :$34
Youth (5 – 17 years old): $13
4 and under – free

A map of the Festival du Voyageur grounds

festival du voyageur

Friday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., is the last day to stop by Global Winnipeg’s booth at the Festival du Voyageur souvenir tent and have your photo taken with our green screen technology on one of three voyageur backgrounds.

Also highlighted on Friday, is a night of competition with a board game challenge from 8 p.m. to midnight.

FRIDAY

  • Rivière-Rouge Tent MTS
    7:00 p.m. – William Prince
    8:15 p.m. – Iskwé
    9:30 p.m. – Laurence Nerbonne
    10:45 p.m. – Monophonics
  •  Sugar Shack Caisse Financial Group
    5:30 – Kevin Roy
    7:00 p.m. – Mélisande
    8:45 p.m. – Le Bal à l’Huile
    10:30 p.m. – The Reverend Rambler
  •  La Prairie Tent
    7:00 p.m. – Patrick Wright Band
    8:15 p.m. – The Catamounts
    9:30 p.m. – Living Hour
    11:00 p.m. – Sc Mira
  •  Snow Bar Liquor Mart
    7:30 p.m. – Smokebox
    8:45 p.m. – Johnny Country and the Spitz
    10:00 p.m. – Smokebox
    11:00 p.m. – Johnny Country and the Spitz
  •  Pembina Tent Investors Group
    6:45 p.m. – Hearing Trees
    8:00 p.m. – Solhounds
    9:15 p.m. – Touching
    10:45 p.m. – Moon Tan
  •  Fort Gibraltor
    5:00 p.m. – Dinner in La Maison Du Bourgeois
    5:00 p.m. – Historical interpretation
    8: 00 p.m. – Kitchen party
    9:15 p.m. – Vothra
  •  Université de Saint-Boniface Portage Tent
    8:00 p.m. – Board Game Night
  •  Le Canot
    10:00 p.m. – Slick and the Woodticks
  •  Voyageur Trading Post
    12:00 p.m. – Le Bal à l’Huile
    12:00 p.m. – Community Lunch
    7: 30 p.m. – Community night and The Order of the Capote presentation
    8:00 p.m. – Parazar
    9:00 p.m. – Hipshake
    10: 00 p.m. – Les Respectables
  •  Relais des Pionniers
    7:00 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast
  • Le Garage
    10:00 p.m – Kong Kong
  •  The Wood
    9:00 p.m. – Mulvey Street Maniacs
  •  Mon Ami Louis
    6: 00 p.m. – Trapper’s Feast
    10:00 p.m. – Gary Gach (Solo)
  •  Club St. B
    9:30 p.m. – Concert and DJ
  •  Maison Chaboillez
    5:00 p.m. – Tavern de la Brigade
  •  The Marion Hotel
    7: 00 p.m. – Voyageur Games
    10:00 p.m. – Dust Rhinos

 

