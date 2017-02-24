Bloor Street bicycle lanes have increased driving times

Vehicle travel times on Bloor Street have increased following the installation of dedicated bicycle lanes despite a drop in traffic volume, according to a preliminary report on the pilot project released on Friday.

The study found traffic volume fell 22 per cent since the bike lanes were installed last year, but travel times on Bloor between Bay Street and Ossington Avenue have increased between two-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half minutes.

Travel times on Dupont Street and Harbord Street remain unchanged.

The preliminary data also found the bike lanes are a hit with cyclists. There has been a volume jump of 36 per cent from 3,300 to 4,500 users with 25 per cent attributed to new cyclists.

The report cites “operational improvements” are on the way as the city fine tunes the pilot project.

Eastbound and westbound Bloor Street will be re-evaluated to ease traffic congestion during the morning and evening rush hour.

Further changes to be completed over the next two months include adjusting signal timing, changes to signage and line markings, turn restrictions at key locations and changes to parking and loading times.

The next round of traffic data collection is scheduled to be released in June with a final report available in the fall.

