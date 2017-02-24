Money
February 24, 2017 6:48 am

RBC quarterly profit jumps 24 per cent

By Staff Reuters

A Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto, January 22, 2015.

Reuters/Mark Blinch
TORONTO (Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter net income to more than C$3 billion, beating analysts expectations.

Canada’s biggest bank said it benefited from strong performances by its personal and commercial banking and capital markets businesses.

Net income in the quarter to Jan. 31 rose to C$3.03 billion, from C$2.45 billion a year ago with earnings per share rising to C$1.97 per share, compared with C$1.58 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of C$1.77, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net income at its personal & commercial business rose by 23 percent to C$1.59 billion. Its capital markets division reported a 16 percent rise in net income to C$662 million.

