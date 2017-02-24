Scared dog rescued from underneath SUV engine in east-end Toronto

Firefighters managed to free a scared dog that somehow lodged itself underneath a SUV engine compartment in east-end Toronto overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood on Degrassi Street north of Queen Street East around 1:30 a.m. and told a dog was stuck under a vehicle.

Firefighters at the scene said an animal shelter rescue dog escaped from its new owner and ran underneath a SUV.

It took crews over an hour to free the pooch which was removed unharmed.

The dog was then wrapped in a blanket and returned to its owner.