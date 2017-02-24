Scared dog rescued from underneath SUV engine in east-end Toronto
A A
Firefighters managed to free a scared dog that somehow lodged itself underneath a SUV engine compartment in east-end Toronto overnight.
Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood on Degrassi Street north of Queen Street East around 1:30 a.m. and told a dog was stuck under a vehicle.
Firefighters at the scene said an animal shelter rescue dog escaped from its new owner and ran underneath a SUV.
It took crews over an hour to free the pooch which was removed unharmed.
The dog was then wrapped in a blanket and returned to its owner.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments